Leipzig, however, could sniff a chance of an upset and, on what promises to be a frosty night in Germany, will be an awfully tough nut to crack.

Watch RB Leipzig v Man Utd with a BT Sport monthly pass

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have shown themselves to be more than capable of kicking it up a notch when it counts most though and will be confident of booking their spot in the last 16.

More like this

With the stakes this high, you can chuck any talk of the surprisingly one-sided reverse fixture out of the window. It is going to be quite a night.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch RB Leipzig v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is RB Leipzig v Man Utd on TV?

RB Leipzig v Man Utd will take place on Tuesday 8th December 2020.

Check out our Champions League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

RB Leipzig v Man Utd will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Chelsea v Krasnodar.

What TV channel is RB Leipzig v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 HD from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream RB Leipzig v Man Utd online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

RB Leipzig v Man Utd team news

RB Leipzig:

The suspension of star-defender Dayot Upamecano will come as a massive blow for the German side.

However, manager Julian Nagelsmann did manage to give key players Dani Olmo, Yussuf Poulsen and Marcel Halsenberg a bit of a rest at the weekend in what could be considered a definite bonus for the home team.

Man Utd:

Following his commanding performance v West Ham over the weekend, Paul Pogba is likely to replace the suspended Fred in the starting XI.

With Anthony Martial almost certain to miss out with a groin strain and Edinson Cavani struggling with a niggle, Mason Greenwood looks set to lead the line alongside Marcus Rashford.

Our prediction: RB Leipzig v Man Utd

It really is now or never for both sides on Tuesday night.

Leipzig, who have done remarkably well to haul themselves back from the brink and into their current position, will certainly not be in the mood for handing out any favours.

Despite needing only a draw, it still promises to be a nervy night for Man U fans.

Our prediction: RB Leipzig 1-2 Man Utd

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.