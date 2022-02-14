Lionel Messi gears up to face his former nemesis team, while his old Barcelona teammate Neymar and Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos have both been ruled out of the game through injury for PSG.

PSG face Real Madrid in a superb Champions League Round of 16 that looks poised to be the match of the week with countless storylines flowing into it.

Madrid hero Karim Benzema is another injury doubt for the match but he has travelled with the squad and could play a part.

Beyond the field, PSG star Kylian Mbappe looks destined to become a Real Madrid player sooner rather than later, but arguably the biggest rivalry of all is rumbling on in the boardroom.

Outspoken Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez was the architect of the doomed European Super League project that PSG, led by Nasser Al-Khelaifi, chairman of the European Club Association, neglected to join.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch PSG v Real Madrid on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

When is PSG v Real Madrid?

PSG v Real Madrid will take place on Tuesday 15th February 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

PSG v Real Madrid will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous European games taking place this week, including Europa League and Europa Conference League matches on Thursday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is PSG v Real Madrid on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream PSG v Real Madrid online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

PSG v Real Madrid team news

PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Verratti, Gueye, Wijnaldum; Messi, Mbappe, Di Maria

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

PSG v Real Madrid odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: PSG (20/21) Draw (11/4) Real Madrid (13/5)*

For all the latest Champions League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

PSG v Real Madrid prediction

This game is rigged with dynamite and ready to blow. Seething political tensions between the clubs as well as deep-rooted rivalries between players on either side should equate to a full-blooded affair.

Both teams are in command of their domestic leagues, meaning they can afford to throw everything at gaining a first-leg advantage.

The world waits and expects as Messi gears up for a showdown with his former enemies, can he produce the magic that has evaded him in Paris so far?

Our prediction: PSG 1-1 Real Madrid (13/2 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.