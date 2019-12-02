They will relish the chance to get one over Preston – who had been in firm contention for automatic promotion until back-to-back defeats to Hull and Derby.

Alex Neil faces a tough task to rally his troops following a 4-0 thrashing at Hull last week.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Preston v West Brom game on TV and online.

What time is Preston v West Brom?

Preston v West Brom will kick off at 7:45pm on Monday 2nd December 2019.

How to watch Preston v West Brom on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:30pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don't have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

West Brom have gone from strength to strength in recent weeks, culminating in a big 4-1 victory over play-off candidates Bristol City at the Hawthorns last time out.

Hal Robson-Kanu is in excellent form ahead of this one and will hope to put Preston to the sword and prove West Brom’s promotion credentials once again.

Prediction: Preston 1-2 West Brom