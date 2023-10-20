Fans getting their heads back into domestic football may need to reacclimatise to the current Premier League landscape with Manchester City returning to action on the back of consecutive domestic defeats.

City were toppled by Wolves and Arsenal in the lead-up to the break and will aim to rediscover their lethal touch against Brighton at the Etihad.

Eight matches will be played on Saturday in Week 9, with just one Super Sunday clash, followed by Spurs versus Fulham on Monday evening.

RadioTimes.com brings you our Premier League predictions for Week 9 of 2023/24.

Premier League predictions 2023/24 – Week 9

We run through our hottest predictions and some key stats ahead of Week 9 in the Premier League 2023/24 season.

