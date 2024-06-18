There is certainly no shortage of talent in their ranks. This looks set to be Cristiano Ronaldo's last dance, and he has arguably the strongest supporting cast he's ever had – with stars like Bruno Fernandes, João Palhinha, Vitinho and Rúben Dias making Portugal clear favourites to finish above Czech Republic, Turkey and Georgia in Group H.

Read more: Euro 2024 matches on today | Euro 2024 TV coverage | Euro 2024 radio coverage

They were the only side to win all 10 of their qualifiers, and are expected to continue that run against Tuesday's opponents.

More like this

Czech Republic have been an ever-present at the Euros since their debut in 1996, but may struggle to hit the heights of their run in 2020, and a third-place finish feels likely.

A physical side that aren't afraid to go direct and attack quickly in transition, they have goalscorers in forward duo Patrik Schick and Adam Hložek, but they'll need something special to match the might of Portugal.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for how to watch Portugal v Czech Republic on TV and online.

Read more: Euro 2024 fixtures | Euro 2024 presenters | Euro 2024 predictions | Euro 2024 group analysis | Euro 2024 team-by-team guide | Euro 2024 kits ranked

When is Portugal v Czech Republic?

Portugal v Czech Republic will take place on Tuesday 18th June 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Portugal v Czech Republic kick-off time

Portugal v Czech Republic will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Portugal v Czech Republic on?

Portugal v Czech Republic will be shown live on BBC One with live coverage from 7:35pm.

Check out the full broadcast teams for both BBC and ITV with our Euro 2024 presenters, pundits and commentators guide.

How to live stream Portugal v Czech Republic online

You can also live stream Portugal v Czech Republic online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Portugal v Czech Republic on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Portugal v Czech Republic odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Portugal (1/2) Draw (16/5) Czech Republic (11/2)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more: Best football players in the world | Best football players of all time

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.