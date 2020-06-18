Norwich need to start winning games from the off and this fixture is certainly one that plays into manager Daniel Farke’s hands.

Saints narrowly beat Norwich 2-1 in this reverse fixture back in December though Farke’s men putting up strong resistance.

The lack of a home crowd could affect Norwich, but the incentive to escape relegation could be all the inspiration they need. With tougher opponents to come over the next few weeks, three points here could be key.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Norwich v Southampton game on TV and online.

When is Norwich v Southampton on TV?

Norwich v Southampton will take place on Friday 19th June 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

What time is kick-off?

Norwich v Southampton will kick off at 6pm – the match will precede Tottenham v Manchester United, which will kick off at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Norwich v Southampton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

This game is also available on free-to-air channel Pick TV.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Norwich v Southampton online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Norwich v Southampton team news

Norwich: Farke has seen a number of players return to fitness during the coronavirus break. Onel Hernandez is back from injury and could well start on Friday, while the boss also has Timm Klose and Christoph Zimmermann to choose from.

This game may be too soon for Klose, but Zimmermann could well get minutes here. Expect Alex Tettey and Kenny McLean to keep their central midfield pairing going into the summer.

Southampton: Like his counterpart Farke, Saints boss Ralph Hasenhüttl welcomes back players to full fitness for this restart. Both Nathan Redmond and Stuart Armstrong are back in action and could feature.

Redmond’s impact will be crucial on Friday as Saints look to climb far away from the bottom three. However, 22-year-old Moussa Djenepo begins a three-game suspension and won’t be available.

Our prediction: Norwich v Southampton

Norwich proved they can match up to Southampton when these sides met in December. And historically, the ‘away’ side has not won this fixture in a decade.

But what use is home advantage without the tub-thumping Carrow Road crowd? Norwich will have earmarked this match as having three-point potential when the fixture list was released last summer.

Realistically, this is anyone’s game. A draw would do neither side harm in the first game back after a long break.

Our prediction: Norwich 1-1 Southampton

Norwich v Southampton odds

