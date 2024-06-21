The good news for France is that Mbappé does not need surgery and should be back sooner than expected, while Didier Deschamps is blessed with an embarrassment of attacking riches – with all-time leading scorer Olivier Giroud, PSG's forward Randal Kolo Muani, serial winner Kingsley Coman and rising star Bradley Barcola the options to replace him.

Read more: Euro 2024 matches on today | Euro 2024 TV coverage | Euro 2024 radio coverage

Austria gave Les Bleus a real test, but Friday's opponents are the side tipped to run them closest at the summit of Group D.

More like this

Netherlands are top of the table on goals scored after Wout Weghorst's late winner helped them make a winning start of their own with a 2-1 victory against Slovenia.

The Dutch weren't wholly convincing but there are certainly reasons to be cheerful, and they will see Mbappé's likely absence as a chance to make a statement of their Euro 2024 intent against one of the pre-tournament favourites.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for how to watch Netherlands v France on TV and online.

Read more: Euro 2024 fixtures | Euro 2024 presenters | Euro 2024 predictions | Euro 2024 group analysis | Euro 2024 team-by-team guide | Euro 2024 kits ranked

When is Netherlands v France?

Netherlands v France will take place on Friday 21st June 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Netherlands v France kick-off time

Netherlands v France will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Netherlands v France on?

Netherlands v France will be shown live on BBC One from 7:30pm.

Check out the full broadcast teams for both BBC and ITV with our Euro 2024 presenters, pundits and commentators guide.

How to live stream Netherlands v France online

You can also live stream Netherlands v France online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Netherlands v France on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Netherlands v France odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Netherlands (11/5) Draw (12/5) France (5/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more: Best football players in the world | Best football players of all time

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.