What channel is Man Utd v Burnley Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United return to action following a COVID-enforced break with a clash against Burnley coming up on this week’s round of Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

The Red Devils have played three fewer games than Chelsea and Arsenal, who both sit in the top four. If Ralf Rangnick’s men won all three of those encounters, they’d be ahead of the Gunners and bearing down on the Blues.

United take on struggling Burnley knowing that they must punish every side they’re expected to defeat if they are to force their way into the top four reckoning.

Burnley sit 18th in the table with just one win in their 15 matches so far. They too boast multiple games in hand over rivals around them.

Sean Dyche’s men have lacked their trademark robustness in 2021/22 so far but that’s exactly what they’ll need to fend off United in this one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Burnley on TV and online.

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Man Utd v Burnley?

Man Utd v Burnley will take place on Thursday 30th December 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Burnley will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week, including Everton v Newcastle on Thursday evening.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How to live stream Man Utd v Burnley online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 7:30pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch All or Nothing: Juventus as well as all the Premier League action, while upcoming documentaries such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal are coming to the platform in 2022.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Burnley on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Man Utd v Burnley team news

Man Utd predicted XI: TBC

Burnley predicted XI: TBC

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Man Utd v Burnley odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (1/3) Draw (4/1) Burnley (9/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Man Utd v Burnley

United will be fit, fresh and firing in this one. Cristiano Ronaldo will be rested and raring to get back into the swing of things along with his swarming, youthful teammates in attack.

Jadon Sancho has picked up since Rangnick took over and he will be keen to nail down a starting spot with a consistent rate of production in terms of goals and assists.

Burnley look out of their depth in the Premier League this season. Their lack of financial clout is really starting to show, and their big-spending opponents should make their quality count here.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-0 Burnley (6/1 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.