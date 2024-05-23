Pep Guardiola's side are eyeing a third FA Cup triumph in the last six seasons, with United hoping to lift the trophy for the 13th time in the club's history.

While spirits are high at City, the same can't be said for United, who ended up finishing eighth in the Premier League and out of the European spots.

Erik ten Hag's side had another disappointing campaign - however, all hope is not lost in terms of landing European football at Old Trafford. If United lift the FA Cup, they would secure a spot in the Europa League next season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Man City v Man Utd?

Man City v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 25th May 2024.

Man City v Man Utd kick-off time

Man City v Man Utd will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Man Utd on?

Man City v Man Utd will be shown on BBC One from 1:50pm and on ITV1 from 1:45pm.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on the Man City and Man Utd official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Man City v Man Utd online

You can live stream the Man City v Man Utd game online via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport Website. It will also be on ITVX.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Man City v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live AND talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

