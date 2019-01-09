Manchester City come to the game after a busy Christmas period with their eyes on chasing down Liverpool in the league, and Champions League last 16 matches. They have a large squad and are likely to rotate the team to allow for fresh legs, but do they have too many plates spinning still in 2019?

There will be no shortage of passion in this first leg tie, with the Burton fans in high spirits and good voice as they attempt to get a vital away goal and keep themselves in contention for when the teams meet for the second leg at the Pirelli Stadium.

It's going to be one worth watching...

What time is the Manchester City v Burton Albion game?

Manchester City against Burton Albion will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 9th January 2019.

How to watch Manchester City v Burton Albion?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday 9th January.

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing, the latest odds from betfair are:

Manchester City win: 1/16

Burton Albion win: 30/1

Draw: 11/1

