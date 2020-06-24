Jurgen Klopp will only have this match in his thoughts right now though, and will know his team must produce a better display than their lacklustre outing at Everton.

Palace are no mugs either. Roy Hodgson has remarkably steered the Eagles into the top half with eight games to go and European places up for grabs.

It would take a huge effort to nail down a Europa League berth, but it's certainly not impossible, particularly with Arsenal stumbling out of the gates upon the return of football.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Liverpool v Crystal Palace game on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Crystal Palace on TV?

Liverpool v Crystal Palace will take place on Wednesday 25th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Crystal Palace will kick off at 8:15pm – the match will follow four other fixtures to take place on the evening, including Manchester United v Sheffield United.

Where can I watch and stream Liverpool v Crystal Palace online?

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 8pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

Can Liverpool win the title tonight?

No – Liverpool cannot win the league when they face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

However, this may be their final game before being crowned champions. If the Reds beat Palace at Anfield, they will need just two points to secure the trophy with their next game... against Manchester City.

They can win the title even sooner though. If Liverpool win against Palace, City must beat Chelsea or the title race is officially over.

Liverpool v Crystal Palace team news

Liverpool: Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson are expected to be back in the starting XI after missing out against Everton.

James Milner limped out of the Merseyside derby and is not expected to feature in this one.

Crystal Palace: James Tomkins and Jeffrey Schlupp will miss out through injury.

Former Liverpool defender Martin Kelly is also out of action. Hodgson will hope to keep an unchanged XI.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Liverpool's draw with Everton was disappointingly sluggish, but let's face it, it hasn't – and will not – damage them.

The Reds need five points to clinch the title and they will hope to stick them on the board as soon as possible.

Salah's return will add fresh impetus and while Palace will aim for a strong end to the season, snuffing out Liverpool may be a bridge too far for them.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Crystal Palace odds

