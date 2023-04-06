The Gunners' last league victory at the famous Merseyside ground came more than a decade ago, courtesy of goals from Lukas Podolski and Santi Cazorla, and it will feel like a significant step towards the title if Mikel Arteta's side can end that hoodoo this weekend.

It will be all eyes on Anfield on Easter Sunday as Liverpool host Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Their eight-point lead at the top is likely to be cut to five by the time they kick off, with Man City taking on Southampton on Saturday, so a win against the Reds would be the perfect response.

The hosts have got more than just their dominant home record against Arsenal to play for, though. The goalless draw against Chelsea in midweek means they still have lots of ground to make up in the race for the Champions League places.

Defeat on Sunday could leave them 10 points back from the top four with nine games to play, which is a sizeable gap for a team without a win in their last three Premier League games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Arsenal on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Liverpool v Arsenal?

Liverpool v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 9th April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Arsenal kick-off time

Liverpool v Arsenal will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Liverpool v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Liverpool v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Liverpool v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Liverpool (7/4) Draw (13/5) Arsenal (29/20)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

More like this

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Liverpool v Arsenal prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Liverpool v Arsenal predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.