The Gunners may feel like they've never had a better chance to put right their rotten recent record away against Liverpool, where they've suffered defeat in seven of their last nine visits in the league.

Arsenal go in search of a first Premier League win at Anfield in more than a decade on Easter Sunday in the hope of tightening their grip on the title.

This feels like their most important visit to Anfield for some time as Mikel Arteta's side attempt to keep second-placed Man City at arm's length.

It's a good time to play Liverpool, who have taken just a point from their last three games and were lucky not to lose to a managerless Chelsea in midweek.

The Reds need to turn things around soon if they're to keep their hopes of playing Champions League football next season alive.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Liverpool v Arsenal.

When is Liverpool v Arsenal?

Liverpool v Arsenal will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 9th April 2023.

Liverpool v Arsenal team news

Liverpool predicted line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Konate, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Elliott; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Arsenal predicted line-up: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Liverpool v Arsenal prediction

Sunday's game looks like one of few remaining real banana skins for Arsenal but if they can reach their usual levels, they should have too much for the Reds.

The Gunners have struggled in this fixture in the past decade but they have found a new gear this season and their Anfield hoodoo looks likely to end this weekend.

Chelsea were unable take their chances in midweek but the Arsenal forwards are oozing with confidence and will not make the same mistake.

Our prediction: Liverpool 1-3 Arsenal (20/1 at bet365)

Liverpool v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Liverpool (7/4) Draw (13/5) Arsenal (29/20)*

