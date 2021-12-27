What channel is Leicester v Liverpool Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool enter the next round of Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video in full chase mode for the first time this season as they find themselves with a large gap to Manchester City ahead.

The Reds have been engaged in a tight title race all season, but their draw against Tottenham – despite being a good result in isolation – has allowed City to leap six points clear at the top.

Jurgen Klopp’s men do boast a game in hand against Wolves after their Boxing Day clash was called off, but the German boss won’t want that gap to be widened any further.

Leicester’s bizarre 2021/22 campaign continues to lurch from the sublime to the ridiculous after they lost 6-3 against City at the weekend.

The Foxes went 4-0 down after 25 minutes, but scored three goals in the opening stages of the second half to frighten City before the league leaders stepped up a gear. Brendan Rodgers faces his former side knowing that a point would be good enough for now.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Liverpool?

Leicester v Liverpool will take place on Tuesday 28th December 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week, including Man Utd v Burnley on Thursday evening.

How to live stream Leicester v Liverpool online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 7:30pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch All or Nothing: Juventus as well as all the Premier League action, while upcoming documentaries such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal are coming to the platform in 2022.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

What TV channel is Leicester v Liverpool on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Leicester v Liverpool team news

Leicester predicted XI: Schmeichel; Amartey, Ndidi, Vestergaard; Castagne, Tielemans, Soumare, Maddison, Thomas; Iheanacho, Vardy

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Jota, Mane

Leicester v Liverpool odds

Our prediction: Leicester v Liverpool

Liverpool haven’t fallen out of form, their draw against in-form Spurs was a good result in the end, particularly with 10 men.

However, every result short of a victory this season has handed Manchester City chances to capitalise. They have done so every single time.

Last season, an away trip to Leicester would’ve been a predictably tougher affair, but this term, you simply don’t know what the Foxes will produce. Liverpool need a win to prevent City steaming too far ahead.

Our prediction: Leicester 1-2 Liverpool (8/1 at bet365)

