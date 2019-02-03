Top-four contenders United will be favourites against a mid-table Leicester side who have lost their last two home games, but Leicester will take confidence from having held league leaders Liverpool to a draw on the road last Wednesday.

What time is the Leicester City v Manchester United game?

Leicester kick off against United at 2:05pm on Sunday 3rd February 2019.

How can I watch Leicester v Man United?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at the King Power Stadium, Leicester.

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing, the latest odds from betfair are:

Leicester win: 16/5

Man Utd win: 17/20

Draw: 11/4

Check the latest odds at Betfair.com.

