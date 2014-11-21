ITV last held the rights to Premier League highlights from 2001-4, but Match of the Day seemed secure this season as it celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Under the current deal, the BBC pays £60 million per year for an exclusive terrestrial package of Premier League highlights. But ITV will be able to table their own proposals from 2016-17.

ITV is losing its live Champions League matches next season after BT Sport paid £897 million for exclusive rights to Europe's premier football tournament.

Former Match of the Day 2 presenter Adrian Chiles is ITV's main football anchor, and currently presents England internationals and Champions League football on ITV.

Gary Lineker heads up the BBC's flagship highlights show Match of the Day, with Match of the Day and digital crossover MOTD2 Extra presented by Mark Chapman.