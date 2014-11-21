ITV preparing bid for BBC's Match of the Day Premier League highlights
ITV is looking at buying back Premier League highlights rights in 2016 after losing live Champions League games
ITV is preparing a bid to buy back Premier League highlights from the BBC once the current Match of the Day deal expires in 2016.
The commercial broadcaster has refused to comment, but the channel is reported to be planning a bid once the current BBC deal expires after the 2015-16 season.
ITV last held the rights to Premier League highlights from 2001-4, but Match of the Day seemed secure this season as it celebrated its 50th anniversary.
Under the current deal, the BBC pays £60 million per year for an exclusive terrestrial package of Premier League highlights. But ITV will be able to table their own proposals from 2016-17.
ITV is losing its live Champions League matches next season after BT Sport paid £897 million for exclusive rights to Europe's premier football tournament.
Former Match of the Day 2 presenter Adrian Chiles is ITV's main football anchor, and currently presents England internationals and Champions League football on ITV.
Gary Lineker heads up the BBC's flagship highlights show Match of the Day, with Match of the Day and digital crossover MOTD2 Extra presented by Mark Chapman.