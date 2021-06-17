What channel is Italy v Wales Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wales can guarantee themselves the second spot in the group and a place in the knockout stages of the Euro 2020 fixtures with a draw against Italy.

A brilliant 2-0 win over Turkey last time out leaves them on four points from their first two games, meaning they can no longer finish bottom of the group and progression to the round of 16 is almost certain.

A win over Italy would see Rob Page’s side top the group and plot their route to the final, but Roberto Mancini’s men have been the stand-out performers of the Euros so far.

The Italians have recorded 3-0 wins over both Turkey and Switzerland, and have already secured their spot in the knockout rounds.

Finding a way past Italy’s resilient defence will prove to be Gareth Bale and co’s biggest test to date.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Italy v Wales on TV and online.

When is Italy v Wales on TV?

Italy v Wales will take place on Sunday 20th June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Italy v Wales will kick off at 5pm.

Games throughout the group stage will kick off at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm UK time, while the knockout rounds will occupy the latter two time slots.

What TV channel is Italy v Wales on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 3:55pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Italy v Wales online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Italy v Wales team news

Italy: Giorgio Chiellini was forced off with a suspected hamstring injury against Switzerland and remains a doubt for the Wales match.

Francesco Acerbi will likely take his place in the starting XI if the veteran centre-back is ruled out.

Wales: Page is expected to stick with the same 4-1-4-1 formation that proved effective against Turkey.

Kieffer Moore will lead the line with Bale, Daniel James, Aaron Ramsey and Joe Morrell providing him support behind.

Italy v Wales odds

Our prediction: Italy v Wales

Wales will want to build momentum going into the knockout stages, but Italy’s defence should stop them in their tracks.

Bale’s threat means Wales always have a goal in them, but Italy’s midfield will win the battle in the middle of the park and ensure they dominate possession.

Ciro Immobile and Manuel Locatelli both have two goals to their name and will hope to add to their tallies in the race for the Golden Boot.

Our prediction: Italy 3-1 Wales (16/1 at bet365)

