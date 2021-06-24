What channel is Italy v Austria Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Italy are the form team heading into the Euro 2020 knockout stage this summer after demolishing their three group opponents during what turned out to be a routine start to their campaign.

Italy won all three of their Euro 2020 fixtures without conceding a goal and are the heavy favourites to bypass Austria when these sides meet at Wembley on Saturday.

Austria themselves have endured a mixed campaign. They beat both North Macedonia and Ukraine after nervy encounters, and were outclassed by Group C toppers Netherlands.

With the likes of Marcel Sabitzer and Marko Arnautovic, Austria are always going to be a threat – yet they have never played a European Championships knockout game.

And they’re up against one of the most seasoned nations in tournament football. Italy have desires to lift the trophy next month and are on course to sweep aside their neighbours here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Italy v Austria on TV and online.

When is Italy v Austria on TV?

Italy v Austria will take place on Saturday 26th June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Italy v Austria will kick off at 8pm.

Games throughout the knockout stage will kick off at 5pm and 8pm in UK time, while the semi-finals and final will occupy the later time slot.

What TV channel is Italy v Austria on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 5:30pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Italy v Austria online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Italy v Austria team news

Italy: Giorgio Chiellini came off against Switzerland with a hamstring injury and missed the victory over Wales. The centre-back may not be risked here, so Alessandro Bastoni should start alongside Leonardo Bonucci.

Alessandro Florenzi is unlikely to feature due to a calf injury. Don’t be surprised to see Marco Verratti again in midfield, with Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Berardi in the attacking positions.

Austria: Christoph Baumgartner, Julian Baumgartlinger, Martin Hinteregger and Valentino Lazaro are all expected to miss this tie due to injury.

Arnautovic should start up front with Sabitzer behind him. The boss may also choose to bring Stefan Ilsanker into the XI, and switch to three at the back with David Alaba the man in central defence.

Italy v Austria odds

Our prediction: Italy v Austria

Austria opted for an attacking formation against Netherlands in the group stage and came up short despite their best efforts – and this could well be the case again on Saturday.

For while the Austrians have pockets of brilliance within the squad, Italy are proving to be a well-rounded side with excellence throughout. The return of Verratti in central midfield not only provides extra defensive cover but also frees up more players to bomb forwards.

Roberto Mancini may be wary of keeping his players fresh but even if he does tinker with his squad there should be no issue with the Italians winning this one.

Our prediction: Italy 2-0 Austria (11/2 at bet365)

