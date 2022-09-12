When is the international break? Key dates – September 2022

The World Cup 2022 will be held in November-December this year amid the arid desert landscape of Qatar, meaning there will be a long, unusual break in the season for domestic clubs around the world.

International breaks are rarely a popular interruption in the football calendar, but the usual order has experienced a significant reshuffle in 2022/23.

Before all of that, we still have one more break and two final opportunities for fringe players to impress England boss Gareth Southgate and Wales gaffer Rob Page ahead of the trip to the Middle East this winter.

England are among the favourites to win the World Cup for the first time in a long time after their remarkable performance at Euro 2020 last year. They reached the final, while eventual champions Italy failed to qualify for Qatar 2022.

Wales finally qualified for the tournament in June after defeating Ukraine in an emotionally-charged clash in Cardiff.

Both sets of fans will take particular interest in the break with squads yet to be finalised for the World Cup.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the dates of upcoming international breaks.

When is the international break?

The next international break will begin on Monday 19th September 2022 following this weekend's football fixtures.

The death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has resulted in uncertainty over the football schedule across the coming week, though only international games would be held in the week of – and week after – the state funeral.

All of the home nations are in action for a pair of Nations League matches each, with England and Wales on the verge of relegation from League A.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

International break dates 2022/23

There will be international breaks between the following dates:

19th September 2022 – 27th September 2022

20th November 2022 – 18th December 2022 (for the 2022 World Cup)

20th March 2023 – 28th March 2023

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.