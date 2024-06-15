Hungary are among the dark horses for this summer's tournament after punching their ticket without losing a single match in qualification, and they will be looking to improve on their group-stage exit three years ago.

While Hungary can call upon the flair and creativity of Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai, it is Switzerland that boast a stronger squad on paper, as the likes of Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer, Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji and former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka bring plenty of experience to proceedings.

The Swiss have reached the knockout stage in five successive major international tournaments - their quarter-final appearance at Euro 2020 being their best in recent years - but they limped through qualification, and the pressure will be on Murat Yakin's side to deliver some better displays in Germany.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for how to watch Hungary v Switzerland on TV and online.

When is Hungary v Switzerland?

Hungary v Switzerland will take place on Saturday 15th June 2024.

Hungary v Switzerland kick-off time

Hungary v Switzerland will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Hungary v Switzerland on?

Hungary v Switzerland will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 1:15pm.

How to live stream Hungary v Switzerland online

You can also live stream Hungary v Switzerland online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Hungary v Switzerland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Hungary v Switzerland odds

