Mexico's choice of Guillermo Ochoa as goalkeeper for last night's World Cup game against Brazil was right on many levels.

As he charged around his box defending each and every one of Brazil's efforts on goal (keeping the final score at 0-0), the internet was flooded with support for the star. It wasn't long before #Ochoa started trending on Twitter and the memes landed...

The Ochoa effect just about managed to over-shadow BBC pundit Thierry Henry's double denim look on social media. And after the cardie fandango, that's saying something.

Here, in glorious looping action, is one such save

Fans were coming up with ideas for some language changes

Ochoa's got this covered

He could probably defend more than one goal

Classic Lord of the Rings joke

Then things got a tad weird

Hopefully this happened

@LuisMontalvan8: #Ochoa walked into the locker room like pic.twitter.com/43t6XkIzXB@ashan_ty

— lizaah marieh ✈❤ (@LizaahMarieh) June 18, 2014<

