Ireland have faced Gibraltar twice before, though the away fixture was held in Faro, Portugal.

They triumphed 7-0 in Dublin before recording a 4-0 win in the second clash during Euro 2016 qualifying.

Gibraltar started to find their feet in international football last year, recording two Nations League victories over Armenia and Liechtenstein.

They will be hoping to build on their sparks of success and do everything they can to stop McCarthy’s men in their tracks.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Gibraltar v Ireland game on TV and online.

What time is the Gibraltar v Ireland game?

Gibraltar v Ireland will kick off at 5:00pm on Saturday 23rd March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Gibraltar v Ireland

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Gibraltar are 192nd in the FIFA world rankings but will thrive in the Nations League in the coming years as they face opponents on their level.

Ireland stars will be desperate to impress McCarthy regardless of their opponents and should record a straight-forward win.

Prediction: Gibraltar 0-3 Ireland

