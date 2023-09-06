They beat Gibraltar 3-0 in June, and Ireland will be hoping to better their result, a 1-0 defeat at the Aviva Stadium, the last time they faced France.

However, they will have to do it without Brighton's Evan Ferguson, who will miss the game through injury.

A win for Ireland would see them go level on points with Greece in second, with the top two in every group automatically qualifying for Euro 2024 in Germany.

France, who lost in the World Cup final last year against Lionel Messi and Argentina, have won all four of their qualifiers without conceding and by scoring nine times.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v Republic of Ireland on TV and online.

When is France v Republic of Ireland?

France v Republic of Ireland will take place on Thursday 7th September 2023.

France v Republic of Ireland kick-off time

France v Republic of Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is France v Republic of Ireland on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 2, formerly Premier Sports.

Viaplay Sports is a monthly or annual subscription service available for brand new customers or it can be added to existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages.

How to live stream France v Republic of Ireland online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

