Ireland were booed off at the Aviva Stadium, and Kenny's days as national team coach look to be numbered - with an exciting generation of young Irish players surely demanding a new coach to match.

The FAI have previously suggested that his position will be reviewed after the qualifying campaign wraps up in November, but his record of five wins in 27 competitive matches does not make for pretty reading.

He made it clear after the Greece defeat that he was hoping to remain in charge beyond November and will bid to aid his cause against Gibraltar, who are the worst team in Group B and were beaten 4-0 by Wales in a friendly on Thursday - but for both Kenny and Ireland, a win on Monday will surely be too little too late.

When is Gibraltar v Republic of Ireland?

Gibraltar v Republic of Ireland will take place on Monday 16th October 2023.

Gibraltar v Republic of Ireland kick-off time

Gibraltar v Republic of Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Gibraltar v Republic of Ireland on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports, from 7:35pm. Viaplay Sports can be added to new and existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages with a monthly or annual subscription.

How to live stream Gibraltar v Republic of Ireland online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Gibraltar v Republic of Ireland odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Gibraltar (28/1) Draw (10/1) Republic of Ireland (1/16)*

