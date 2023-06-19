Stephen Kenny's side have lost their opening two qualifying games, with Ireland's latest defeat coming in Greece on Friday night.

Republic of Ireland's search for their first Euro 2024 qualifier win continues on Monday night as they host Gibraltar at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland are second-bottom in Group B - which includes France and the Netherlands - with Kenny's men only above Gibraltar on goal difference.

They will see Monday's showdown as the perfect opportunity to get their first win in their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Gibraltar, who are ranked 201st in the world, have lost all three of their matches against Greece, the Netherlands and France, with all of those outings finishing 3-0.

When is Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar?

Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar will take place on Monday 19th June 2023.

Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar kick-off time

Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Xtra, formerly Premier Sports.

Viaplay Sports is a monthly or annual subscription service available for brand new customers or it can be added to existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages.

How to live stream Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar odds

Republic of Ireland (1/33) Draw (14/1) Gibraltar (50/1)

