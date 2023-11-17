That means the Republic of Ireland's only hope of making it to next summer's tournament in Germany is via the play-offs, which they may not even qualify for.

The Irish will need plenty to go their way during the November international break to ensure they're one of the 12 teams that will battle it out for the final three Euro 2024 spots in March.

In a strange twist of fate, defeat to the Netherlands would increase their chances of reaching the play-offs. The good news is that looks likely, as the Dutch are gunning to clinch their place at the tournament.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Netherlands v Republic of Ireland on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Netherlands v Republic of Ireland?

Netherlands v Republic of Ireland will take place on Saturday 18th November 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Netherlands v Republic of Ireland kick-off time

Netherlands v Republic of Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Netherlands v Republic of Ireland on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports from 7:35pm.

Viaplay Sports is a monthly or annual subscription service available for brand new customers or it can be added to existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages.

How to live stream Netherlands v Republic of Ireland online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Netherlands v Republic of Ireland odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Netherlands (2/11) Draw (12/5) Republic of Ireland (13/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.