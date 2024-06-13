Germany performed poorly at the last three major tournaments, but have been revitalised by the appointment of former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann in September 2023, with a blend of wise heads and emerging talent contributing to a number of impressive results in this calendar year - including a 2-0 friendly win against 2022 World Cup finalists France in March.

Read more: Euro 2024 matches on today | Euro 2024 TV coverage | Euro 2024 radio coverage

While Nagelsmann had the luxury of omitting a number of high-profile players from his 26-man squad, Scotland have been robbed of a string of regulars including Lewis Ferguson, Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson due to injury, but the Tartan Army are confident Andy Robertson will be fit to play after leaving training on Monday.

More like this

It will be the first meeting between the two nations since Germany secured a 3-2 victory at Hampden Park in a European Championship qualifier in 2015, and the winning team would already be in a good position to qualify for the last-16 stage.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for how to watch Germany v Scotland on TV and online.

Read more: Euro 2024 fixtures | Euro 2024 presenters | Euro 2024 predictions | Euro 2024 group analysis | Euro 2024 team-by-team guide | Euro 2024 kits ranked

When is Germany v Scotland?

Germany v Scotland will take place on Friday 14th June 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Germany v Scotland kick-off time

Germany v Scotland will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Germany v Scotland on?

Germany v Scotland will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 6:30pm.

Check out the full broadcast teams for both BBC and ITV with our Euro 2024 presenters, pundits and commentators guide.

How to live stream Germany v Scotland online

You can also live stream Germany v Scotland online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Germany v Scotland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Germany v Scotland odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Germany (2/7) Draw (5/1) Scotland (8/1)*

Bet Boost: Both teams to score, Scott McTominay over 0.5 shots, Ilkay Gundogan over 0.5 shots – 11/2 6/1

Bet Boosts are only available to new and eligible customers, and are subject to availability.

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more: Best football players in the world | Best football players of all time

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.