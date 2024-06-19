Crucially, Julian Nagelsmann's side will secure their place in the last 16 if they claim all three points and Scotland fail to beat Switzerland later in the day.

The Germany boss faces a selection dilemma in attack, however, as Kai Havertz and substitute Niclas Füllkrug both netted against the Scots, although all of his forwards will fancy their chances of scoring against a Hungary side that conceded three times when losing to the Swiss last Saturday.

Marco Rossi's team were being talked up as dark horses in the build up to Euro 2024 after qualifying with an unbeaten record, but they will need to improve on their lacklustre display against Switzerland and find a way to get key man Dominik Szoboszlai more involved in play.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for how to watch Germany v Hungary on TV and online.

When is Germany v Hungary?

Germany v Hungary will take place on Wednesday 19th June 2024.

Germany v Hungary kick-off time

Germany v Hungary will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Germany v Hungary on?

Germany v Hungary will be shown live on BBC One with live coverage from 4:30pm.

How to live stream Germany v Hungary online

You can also live stream Germany v Hungary online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Germany v Hungary on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Germany v Hungary odds

