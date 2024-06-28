There is now a real belief that this side, led by rising stars like Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala, as well as Toni Kroos on his swan song, can go on and secure Germany a record fourth Euros triumph - but the focus now must be beating Denmark to reach the quarter-finals, where Spain may lie in wait.

Read more: Euro 2024 matches on today | Euro 2024 TV coverage | Euro 2024 radio coverage

The Danes also boast an unbeaten record, but have scored just twice and are yet to win a game.

More like this

They proved they're well-drilled and tough to break down as they finished second in Group C behind England, but will need to find another gear if they're to cause an upset.

Twelve years on from Germany's 2-1 victory in the round of 16 and 32 since the Danes beat West Germany in the final, the current sides get a chance to write their own chapter in the pair's Euros history.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for how to watch Germany v Denmark on TV and online.

Read more: Euro 2024 fixtures | Euro 2024 presenters | Euro 2024 predictions | Euro 2024 group analysis | Euro 2024 team-by-team guide | Euro 2024 kits ranked

When is Germany v Denmark?

Germany v Denmark will take place on Saturday 29th June 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Germany v Denmark kick-off time

Germany v Denmark will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Germany v Denmark on?

Germany v Denmark will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 7:15pm.

Check out the full broadcast teams for both BBC and ITV with our Euro 2024 presenters, pundits and commentators guide.

How to live stream Germany v Denmark online

You can also live stream Germany v Denmark online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Germany v Denmark on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Germany v Denmark odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Germany (3/5) Draw (29/10) Denmark (5/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more: Best football players in the world | Best football players of all time

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.