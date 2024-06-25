If they are to top the group, France need to beat Poland and hope that the Netherlands don't beat Austria elsewhere in Group D.

France will book their place in the last 16 if they avoid defeat on Tuesday. If Didier Deschamps's side and the Netherlands both win, top spot will be decided by goal difference and then goals scored.

France will be desperate to get Mbappé back in the starting line-up after lacking attacking intensity against the Netherlands.

The new Real Madrid signing, who featured in a practice match last weekend in preparation for his return while scoring two and setting up two goals, will be wearing a protective face mask.

Poland, meanwhile, are already out of Euro 2024 after losing both of their group games. They were without their star striker Robert Lewandowski for their opening defeat against the Netherlands, but he came on as a substitute in their 3-1 loss against Austria - however, he failed to make a major impact.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for how to watch France v Poland on TV and online.

When is France v Poland?

France v Poland will take place on Tuesday 25th June 2024.

France v Poland kick-off time

France v Poland will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is France v Poland on?

France v Poland will be shown live on BBC One with live coverage from 4:30pm.

How to live stream France v Poland online

You can also live stream France v Poland online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

France v Poland odds

Read more: Best football players in the world | Best football players of all time

