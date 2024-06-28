The failure to win Group D has put Didier Deschamps's side in the tougher half of the bracket, and they will have to do things the hard way if they are to lift the trophy, although the presence of masked marksman Kylian Mbappé means they could spark into life at any point.

Belgium also failed to justify pre-tournament suggestions they would breeze through the group stage, as they suffered a shock defeat to Slovakia in their opening game before progressing as runners-up.

The Red Devils also scored just twice in their three games, with Romelu Lukaku cutting an increasingly frustrated figure after having three goals ruled out by VAR.

France v Belgium predictions

A meeting between two teams that struggled to find the back of the net in the group stage means this could be a low-scoring affair.

It could come down to a moment of magic to settle the match, and France boast a greater number of options in the final third capable of producing the goods.

RadioTimes.com says... France 1-0 Belgium

