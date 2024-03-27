With new rules, prizes and different weekly challenges, there’s a lot to wrap your head around when it comes to the new game.

So, how does it all work? Read on for everything you need to know about Fantasy Challenge.

What is the FPL Fantasy Challenge?

Mohamed Salah. Getty Images

Before each gameweek, managers will be faced with a new challenge to tackle in search of points and prizes.

The first challenge is simple: assemble the best squad of 15 players you can without being limited by a £100m budget.

Tasks will change from one round of fixtures to the next.

FPL has teased the challenges for Gameweeks 31 and 32, with all forwards set to bag double points in Gameweek 31.

Then, to mark Jürgen Klopp’s final trip to Old Trafford as Liverpool manager, his side’s battle with Manchester United will be the focus of the Gameweek 32 task Red Rivalry, with all players in that fixture securing double points.

Does it differ from FPL?

Yes, managers can select a new 15-player squad each gameweek – essentially a Free Hit, just every single week.

Own addition, all scores are reset at the end of the gameweek, rather than being added up in a league table, meaning that in every Gameweek you have a chance of winning (so far unknown) prizes.

In addition, in Fantasy Challenge there’s a five-player per team limit, instead of the usual three in the normal game

There are also no set transfer deadlines, enabling managers to make changes to their teams at any point during the gameweek, provided there are two matches remaining.

