GW9 offers plenty of risk and plenty of reward, with Erling Haaland being ripped out of some teams following a less-than-superhuman couple of weeks. We don't recommend removing him any time soon, but who do we think you should go for this week?

RadioTimes.com brings you the latest Fantasy Premier League tips ahead of GW9.

FPL transfer tips – GW9

We run the rule over a keeper on the verge of taking off, a rock-solid defender, a 1.0% ownership differential firecracker and a new top points scorer.

FPL injury news and suspensions

DEF: Sven Botman (£4.7m, Newcastle): Early reports suggest Botman will be fit to play this weekend. Hold.

DEF: Andy Robertson (£6.6m, Liverpool): Suffered a dislocated shoulder on duty with Scotland. Could mean a couple of months out. Sell.

MID: Bukayo Saka (£8.6m, Arsenal): Suggestions that Saka will be fit and ready to play. Not an ideal fixture, so might not be worth the risk. Wait.

