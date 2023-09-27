Elsewhere, a Liverpool talisman continues to be omitted, inexplicably, from millions of teams across the globe, and now is the time to end your hesitance and swoop for him.

RadioTimes.com brings you the latest Fantasy Premier League tips ahead of GW7.

Stay on the ball. Get all the sporting action direct to your inbox. Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

FPL transfer tips – GW7

DEF: Jonny Evans (£4.0m, Man Utd): No, we didn't foresee this happening either. Evans is back at Manchester United and punched in 12 points from 88 minutes against Burnley last time out. His place in the team is far from guaranteed long-term, but at £4.0m, he is an outstanding punt to replace the suspended Malo Gusto.

MID: James Ward-Prowse (£6.3m, West Ham): Sheffield United have conceded 38 shots from set-pieces in 2023/24 so far, and conceded four goals from those attempts. Both stats are league-highs. West Ham set-piece king James Ward-Prowse has rarely looked such a valuable shout.

MID: Mohamed Salah (£12.5m, Liverpool): You'd assume by now everyone would have got the memo, but 70 per cent of managers have failed to find a home for Mohamed Salah in their team and that simply has to change. He has scored or assisted a goal in all six matches so far, with his potency on the rise after netting 20 points over the last two gameweeks combined. Given the lack of truly premium price players worth owning this season, Salah shouldn't be difficult to justify in your XI.

FPL injury news and suspensions

MID: James Maddison (£7.9m, Tottenham): Maddison's season looked in genuine peril after he went to ground with a hyper-extended knee during a fierce north London derby clash. Reports suggest he should be ok to play this weekend, and in the unlikely event of missing out, it may be worth looking to your bench for a week rather than removing him ahead of a favourable run of fixtures. Hold.

MID: Bukayo Saka (£8.7m, Arsenal): Saka is the joint second top points scorer in FPL this season, on par with Son Heung Min behind Erling Haaland. He tormented Spurs on derby day at the weekend and will rip lesser teams to shreds as the season wears on. Mikel Arteta has admitted Saka could miss the weekend clash against Bournemouth, so he appears to be a 50:50 shout. Check in with Arteta's pre-match press conference prior to the game before making a call either way. Wait.

FWD: Nicolas Jackson (£6.9m, Chelsea): Remarkably, Jackson has already collected five yellow cards inside six matches, picking up an automatic one-match ban in the process. All five cards were a result of dissent towards referees. He will miss the game on Saturday and you should be looking to sell the misfiring striker asap. Not simply because he's suspended but because he has received just a single point, and scored just one goal (from an xG of 3.7), in five of his six appearances to date. Sell.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.