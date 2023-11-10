Erling Haaland, Son Heung-Min and Mohamed Salah all blanked, with the former even been subbed off at half-time with discomfort.

A number of star players, including Matty Cash and James Maddison were also subbed off with injury concerns, while half of Tottenham's defence was sent off.

All we can do is go again. GW12 offers a chance to regain those green arrows with a fresh slate of matches, fresh opportunities and fresh optimism.

Haaland scored twice in the Champions League to prove his fitness ahead of this weekend, while several other injury flags have cleared and there's a host of stars bristling to get into your team.

RadioTimes.com brings you the latest Fantasy Premier League tips ahead of GW12.

FPL transfer tips – GW12

We run the rule over a budget midfield who seems too good to miss, a premium defender to snap up and a differential option with just 0.8% ownership.

Watch the video at the top of this page to find out our picks.

