Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah was the big winner of GW10 with a hat-trick to his name and a week-high 17 points to his name in Fantasy Premier League.

Nketiah is the most sought-after player in GW11 so far, but we think there may be better ways to use your transfer ahead of the weekend.

Merseyside has presented a number of options in recent weeks, from both the red and blue halves of the city. Mohamed Salah is an essential pick, Darwin Nunez remains the ultimate wildcard striker, but we've picked out two more obscure names to weigh up for your squad, including a midfielder selected by just 0.1% of managers.

RadioTimes.com brings you the latest Fantasy Premier League tips ahead of GW11.

FPL transfer tips – GW11

We run the rule over a keeper on the rise, a budget defensive star, and a differential option with just 0.1% ownership.

Watch the video at the top of this page to find out our picks.

