FPL tips GW11: Fantasy Premier League transfers and differential options
Your complete guide to FPL Gameweek 11 including transfer tips and differential options.
Fantasy Premier League continues to throw up curveballs, twists and turns in 2023/24 with GW11 set to provide managers with more stern challenges to rise to.
Erling Haaland had been falling out of favour in recent weeks following two games without a goal but the contrarian folk who bet against the Norse titan will have been licking their wounds after a 16-point haul last time out.
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah was the big winner of GW10 with a hat-trick to his name and a week-high 17 points to his name in Fantasy Premier League.
Nketiah is the most sought-after player in GW11 so far, but we think there may be better ways to use your transfer ahead of the weekend.
Merseyside has presented a number of options in recent weeks, from both the red and blue halves of the city. Mohamed Salah is an essential pick, Darwin Nunez remains the ultimate wildcard striker, but we've picked out two more obscure names to weigh up for your squad, including a midfielder selected by just 0.1% of managers.
RadioTimes.com brings you the latest Fantasy Premier League tips ahead of GW11.
FPL transfer tips – GW11
We run the rule over a keeper on the rise, a budget defensive star, and a differential option with just 0.1% ownership.
Watch the video at the top of this page to find out our picks.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.