Each of the three live BBC games will feature on the new channel, including Brentford v Leicester on Saturday, holders Manchester City v Fulham, and Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool on Sunday.

In addition, there'll also be the option to watch the Women’s FA Cup fourth round derby as Manchester United take on Manchester City.

Viewers will be able to select which commentary they want to listen to, including BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live or no commentary. There'll also be a cache of vintage matches to watch on the channel, including Manchester City’s iconic 2004 fourth round replay against Tottenham Hotspur.

Steve Rudge, BBC lead executive of football at the BBC, said: “The magic of the FA cup is alive and well in the fourth round, with a cracking game due as Championship high flyers Brentford take on Leicester City, plus a huge potential upset with the Premier League leaders Liverpool travelling to League One’s Shrewsbury.

He continued: "This new pop-up channel on iPlayer will give us the ability to give football fans far more FA Cup action than they could ever get on our linear channels, plus we’ve chosen some pretty tasty games from fourth rounds in the past for fans to sink their teeth into too.”

Dan McGolpin, controller of BBC iPlayer, said: “The FA Cup pop-up channel will be available exclusively on BBC iPlayer all weekend and is a great example of the Total TV experience that you find there. It will be the place to enjoy all of the build-up and all of the goals, the live fourth round ties with your chosen commentary feed and some classic matches from the world’s original cup competition. Whatever kind of drama you are passionate about, BBC iPlayer is a great place to watch.”