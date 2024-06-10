Germany host Scotland in the opening Euro 2024 game at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena in Munich on 14th June, with England facing off against Serbia a couple of days later.

The round of 16 gets under way between 29th June and 2nd July, before the quarter-finals on 5th and 6th July.

The semi-finals take place on 9th and 10th July, before the final on 14th July at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

What is the time difference from UK to Germany?

Germany is an hour ahead of the UK, so bear that in mind when looking at kick-off times for this summer's tournament.

Euro 2024 kick-off times

The Euro 2024 opener between Germany and Scotland kicks off at 9pm CEST, which is 8pm BST.

When there are three games per day in the group stages, the matches will kick off at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm BST.

The semi-finals and final are also set to kick off at 8pm in the UK.

What time do England play at Euro 2024?

England's Euro 2024 campaign gets under way against Serbia on Sunday 16th June, which takes place at 8pm.

Attention then turns to the Three Lions' clash against Denmark at 5pm on Thursday 20th June.

England then face off against Slovenia in their final group stage clash on Tuesday 25th June at 8pm.

Details of England's knockout games will be confirmed after the group stages.

What time do Scotland play at Euro 2024?

Scotland have the pressure of featuring in the opening Euro 2024 clash against the hosts Germany on Friday 14th June at 8pm.

Steve Clarke's side then face off against Switzerland and Hungary on 19th June and 23rd June respectively, with both games taking place at 8pm.

