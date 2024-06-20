While the competition remains fierce and entertainment levels are sky-high, qualifying for the knockout rounds is not actually a particularly difficult feat - with two-thirds of teams set to advance into the next phase.

England boast a strong chance of sailing through in the top two of Group C, while Scotland know a victory in their final game should be enough to complete a terrific comeback from the lows of their Germany humiliation.

But how many places are there in the next round?

RadioTimes.com brings you the estimated number of points required to qualify for the round of 16 at Euro 2024.

How many teams go through to the next round at Euro 2024?

A grand total of 16 teams will advance from the groups to the next round at Euro 2024.

Six group winners and six group runners-up will sail through to the round of 16 to qualify automatically for the knockout stages.

They will be joined by the four best third-place teams in the tournament, which adds a layer of complexity to proceedings.

While four points has been enough to guarantee a third-place qualification spot in the two previous editions of the tournament since the expansion to 24 teams, three points might be enough to squeeze in.

Infamously, Portugal drew three group games at Euro 2016 to qualify for the knockout rounds without winning a game, then went on to win the tournament.

A mini-league of third-place teams will bubble under the surface during the group stage, with the third-place teams with most points ranked highest among the six.

Tie-breakers descend from goal difference to goals scored, number of wins, disciplinary record and, finally, if everything else is dead even, the teams' Euro 2024 qualifying record is used to break the deadlock.

We will only know the completed round of 16 line-up once all of the group stage games have been played.

