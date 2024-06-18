The Bundesliga title may have evaded Kane but the former Spurs striker enjoyed a scintillating first season in Germany, scoring 45 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions for Bayern.

As well as being devastating at club level, Kane has been at the top of his game on the international scene for a long time, with the 2018 World Cup Golden Boot being among his prized possessions after scoring six goals in Russia.

England boss Gareth Southgate would not swap the Walthamstow-born hotshot for any other striker on the planet and this is set to be the fourth major international tournament in which he has led the team on the pitch as captain.

A slight worry is that a back problem forced Kane to miss Bayern's final two games of the season, but every effort will be made by Southgate's fitness team to get their main man fit and firing from the word go.

RadioTimes.com will round up all the key stats you need to know about Kane's goals at Euro 2024.

How many goals has Harry Kane scored at Euro 2024?

Harry Kane is yet to score at Euro 2024 after one match. His next opportunity will come at 5pm on Thursday 20th June when England face Denmark.

How many goals did Harry Kane score at the last Euros?

Harry Kane scored four times in seven appearances at Euro 2020.

The Three Lions captain failed to fire in three games during the group stage before netting in the last-16 victory against old rivals Germany at Wembley.

He bagged a brace when England demolished Ukraine in the quarter-finals before scoring the winning goal against Denmark in the semi-finals.

Harry Kane England goal stats

Harry Kane has scored 63 goals in 91 appearances for England since making his debut in 2015.

That puts him top of his country's all-time leading scorers – 10 goals ahead of Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, who is a further four clear of Sir Bobby Charlton.

Kane is likely to pull further clear at the top of the tree as he should continue to pull on the England jersey for a number of years to come.

