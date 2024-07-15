The match was watched by an average of 22.3 million across the slot, from kick-off at 8pm until the final whistle, with an average of 11.37 million viewers watching on the BBC, and an average of 3.9 million watching ITV.

ITV has also reported that it had a 35% viewing share of those watching or streaming the match through a TV – ITV’s highest viewing share for a major men's football tournament final since records go back.

Spain won the final 2-1, after Nico Williams scored early in the second half. Cole Palmer scored an equaliser 73 minutes in, but Mikel Oyarzabal managed to score the winner at the 86-minute mark.

More like this

Alvaro Morata of Spain lifts the Euro 2024 trophy surrounded by his team. Lars Baron/Getty Images

The tournament saw huge ratings wins for the broadcasters throughout, with England's semi-final against the Netherlands being watched by a peak audience of 21.6 million viewers, and England's match against Slovakia, ahead of the quarter-finals, drawing a peak of 18.4 million viewers to ITV.

The winning team, Spain, have now won the Euros four times – the only team to have done so thus far. They previously shared the record for the most wins, which stood at three, with Germany.

Thoughts will now turn to the 2026 World Cup, with England hoping they can regroup and make their way through the stages. That tournament is being held across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Read more:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.