Lucky England fan says he was offered £8K for his Euro 2020 final tickets

There’s no doubting the hottest ticket in town tonight – and one England fan has said he was offered an incredible sum of £8,000 for his tickets to the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

But Ray Flowers – who has already missed out on attending earlier matches in the tournament – says he has no intention of selling his tickets for the vital clash between England and Italy.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Flowers said he and his son originally had tickets for the Croatia game (England’s opening match in the group stage) and “a few others” but had them taken away when restrictions limited the number of people allowed in stadiums.

“What happened was they took our tickets back and then we went on a list… there was a chance we may get the final tickets,” he said.

When asked what happened he responded, “Well, we got four final tickets, to cut it short, so we’re going. There’s me, my two sons and obviously my brother.”

And he added, “[Other fans have] offered us cash, but no money’s going. We’ve been offered eight grand for four tickets – I said, ‘Not a chance.’ We’re going to have a fantastic time!”

Given what’s at stake, it’s no surprise that Flowers won’t be selling his ticket for any amount of cash – with England playing their first major final since the 1966 World Cup, which also took place in Wembley.

It’s expected to be a very close match between two in-form teams: Roberto Mancini’s Italy side have remained unbeaten for 33 games, while they have already beaten European heavyweights Belgium and Spain en route to the final.

But Flowers and millions of other England fans – both in the stadium and watching at home – will be hoping that Gareth Southgate’s men have enough to finally end 55 years of hurt.

