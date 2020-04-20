The ePremier League Invitational has stepped up a notch with the draw confirming the first round of matches.

Advertisement

Musician Tom Grennan will lead Manchester United into battle against Liverpool – led by right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold – in the pick of the first round matches.

Check out the full draw results below.

How to watch ePremier League Invitational

ePremier League Invitational draw

Tuesday 21st April

More like this

1A – John McGinn (AVL) v Neal Maupay (BHA)

1B – Josh Franceschi (ARS) v Nathaniel Chalobah (WAT)

1C – Dwight McNeil (BUR) v Ryan Fredericks (WHU)

1D – Philip Billing (BOU) v Angus Gunn (SOU)

Wednesday 22nd April

2A – Raheem Sterling (MCI) v Wilfried Zaha (CRY)

2B – Tom Grennan (MUN) v Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV)

2C – Reece James (CHE) v Andre Gomes (EVE)

2D – Moussa Sissoko (TOT) v Christian Atsu (NEW)

Thursday 23rd April

2E – Diogo Jota (WOL) v James Justin (LEI)

2F – Todd Cantwell (NOR) v Lys Mousset (SHU)

2G – Winner 1A v Winner 1D

2H – Winner 1B v Winner 1C

Friday 24th April

QF1 – Winner 2B v Winner 2D

QF2 – Winner 2C v Winner 2A

QF3 – Winner 2E v Winner 2F

QF4 – Winner 2G v Winner 2H

Saturday 25th April

SF1 – Winner QF1 v Winner QF2

SF2 – Winner QF3 v Winner QF4

Advertisement

Final – Winner SF1 v Winner SF2

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement