Gareth Southgate takes his World Cup squad to Elland Road, Leeds, for their second and final warm-up game (kick-off 8pm).

This is a direct rehearsal for a group match in Russia: there the side will face determined, defensive underdogs from central America in the form of Panama, and Costa Rica fit that type. They’ve qualified for the finals again in 2018, having been by far the biggest surprise of the tournament four years ago.