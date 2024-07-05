That has to be the turning point for England, who cannot afford to be as poor as they have been in recent games when they face the Swiss on Saturday – with a place in the semi-final against the winner of Netherlands v Turkey on the line.

Switzerland didn't look like much in their 1-1 group stage draw with Scotland but impressive performances have earned them a 1-1 draw with Germany and a brilliant 2-0 victory over Italy since, which has sent them deservedly into the last eight of the tournament.

They will fancy their chances against an England side that have failed to fire so far but will no doubt be wary of the quality that Gareth Southgate has in his ranks.

RadioTimes.com brings you the predicted team news for England v Switzerland at Euro 2024.

England v Switzerland team news

With Marc Guehi suspended, Southgate looks set to make significant changes to his side for the Quarter-Final. A change to a back three is expected, with Ezri Konsa in for Guehi, Trent Alexander-Arnold playing at right wing-back and Bukayo Saka on the left. There is also talk that Luke Shaw could finally make an appearance.

Switzerland boss Murat Yakin is free of injury or suspension concerns with Silvan Widmer set to return to the side. The big question facing him is whether to start Breel Embolo or Kwadwo Duah up front but the fact the former got the nod against Italy may indicate which way he'll go.

England v Switzerland predicted line-ups

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Konsa; Alexander-Arnold, Rice, Mainoo, Saka; Bellingham, Foden; Kane

Switzerland: Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Aebischer; Vargas, Ndoye; Embolo

