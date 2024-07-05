Harry Kane scored the winner just minutes into extra time to book their place in the quarter-finals and it sounds like Gareth Southgate is now prepared to make the significant changes that England fans have been calling for – with talk of a move to a back three to offer the team better balance and width.

Whether that will be enough to get past a Switzerland team that are oozing with confidence after a comprehensive 2-0 victory over Italy in the round of 16 remains to be seen but the Three Lions have been given a second life and must make the most of it.

The final is now just two games away – with the winner of Saturday's game set to face either Netherlands or Turkey in the semi-final.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions for England v Switzerland at Euro 2024.

England v Switzerland predictions

It feels like now or never for England, who have stumbled their way through the tournament so far but have to hope that Bellingham's brilliance and Southgate's changes are enough to jolt them into life.

They have been screaming out for some balance and will be pulled apart by the Swiss if they can't find it but the shift to the back three may help get the best of a star-studded squad and see them finally announce themselves in Germany.

RadioTimes.com says... England 3-1 Switzerland

