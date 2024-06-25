Despite the sub-par performances, England are guaranteed to top the group if they beat Slovenia on Tuesday. Their result will be irrelevant if Denmark fail to beat Serbia elsewhere in Group C.

England's Harry Kane - who was substituted with 20 minutes left in the Denmark draw - and Declan Rice have since responded to former players such as Gary Lineker criticising their performances, and the Three Lions will be desperate to bounce back with an emphatic win against Slovenia.

Matjaž Kek's side have two points after drawing their first two games against Denmark and Serbia, but Slovenia could actually top Group C if they manage to pull off an upset and beat England.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for how to watch England v Slovenia on TV and online.

When is England v Slovenia?

England v Slovenia will take place on Tuesday 25th June 2024.

England v Slovenia kick-off time

England v Slovenia will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is England v Slovenia on?

England v Slovenia will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 6:45pm.

How to live stream England v Slovenia online

You can also live stream England v Slovenia online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to England v Slovenia on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

England v Slovenia odds

