Calls for Southgate to make significant changes have, so far, fallen on deaf ears, and it remains to be seen whether the promising performances of the likes of rising stars Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon late on in the dire goalless draw with Slovenia will be enough to earn the trio a place in the starting XI.

All is certainly not lost. England have been solid defensively and the draw has been kind to them, with a favourable run to the final, but they cannot underestimate a Slovakia team that are in the knockout stages on merit.

Francesco Calzona's squad may not be packed with household names, but they handed Belgium a shock 1-0 defeat in their Group E opener on their way to a third-place finish.

They will work hard out of possession and pose a direct threat, which could spell trouble given what we've seen from the Three Lions so far.

The pressure will be on England, but if they can respond with a convincing performance to book their place in the quarter-finals it will reignite the nation's Euro 2024 hopes.

When is England v Slovakia?

England v Slovakia will take place on Sunday 30th June 2024.

England v Slovakia kick-off time

England v Slovakia will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is England v Slovakia on?

England v Slovakia will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 3:30pm.

How to live stream England v Slovakia online

You can also live stream England v Slovakia online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to England v Slovakia on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

England v Slovakia odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: England (4/9) Draw (7/2) Slovakia (7/1)*

Bet Boost: Over 2 goals, England to win, Bukayo Saka tom score anytime – 9/2 5/1

Bet Boosts are only available to new and eligible customers, and are subject to availability.

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

