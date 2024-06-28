Gareth Southgate's side managed to find the back of the net on just two occasions in their three group games, with the England manager being criticised by fans for slow build-up play and a lack of imagination in possession.

Slovakia are taking part in the European Championship knockouts for the second time in their history as an independent nation after being one of the best performing third-placed teams in the group stage.

The winner of the round of 16 tie between Switzerland and Italy will be waiting for England or Slovakia at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf next Saturday.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions for England v Slovakia at Euro 2024.

England v Slovakia predictions

England haven't been great and Slovakia shouldn't be underestimated after beating Belgium in their first game at the tournament.

A lack of quality in the final third has been the Three Lions' greatest failing in Germany, and it is difficult to think they will suddenly click in attacking areas.

It will be a close contest, but England are solid at the back and should only need a bit of individual quality from the likes of Harry Kane or Jude Bellingham to progress.

RadioTimes.com says... England 1-0 Slovakia

