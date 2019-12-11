Philip Cocu continues to be supported by many fans, but with awful form nudging Derby ever-closer to the drop, he is under major pressure to make the most of the squad he inherited.

Sheffield Wednesday are heading in the opposite direction with back-to-back wins nudging them into the play-off spots.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Derby v Sheffield Wednesday game on TV and online.

What time is Derby v Sheffield Wednesday?

Derby v Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 11th December 2019.

How to watch Derby v Sheffield Wednesday on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Action or online via the SkyGo app from 7:40pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Derby are in dire straits and need the imminent arrival of Wayne Rooney to jolt their campaign into life.

But they still have several games to navigate before the Man Utd legend’s arrival and Wednesday won’t be in the mood to relent.

Steven Fletcher has found the net four times in two matches and will be gunning to keep pace with other free-scoring Championship forwards.

Prediction: Derby 1-3 Sheffield Wednesday